Iran is a country that enjoys the diversity of religions, Chiftchian pointed out.

There is a mutual understanding and intimate life among religious minorities, he underscored.

We are happy that Armenians live in the country alongside other religions with peace and security, he added.

A sense of mutual respect to the principle of proper understanding of divine religions paves the way for bolstering cultural diplomacy, he noted.

