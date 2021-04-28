Supreme Leader regrets failing to attend a meeting of Iranian poets because of pandemic

Ayatollah Khamenei receives the Iranian Revolutionary poets in a meeting each year but the meeting was cancelled this year due to restrictions caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.
However, a limited number of poets attended a televised program called “meeting the Moon” in which they recited poetry to commemorate their annual meeting with the Leader.
Ayatollah Khamenei wrote a letter to the program expressing regret that he has missed to attend the meeting in person.
9341**1424
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment