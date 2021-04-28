Apr 28, 2021, 1:40 PM
Supreme Leader regrets failing to attend a meeting of Iranian poets because of pandemic

Tehran, April 28, IRNA – Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, in a letter on Wednesday has regretted failing to attend an annual meeting of Iranian poets.

Ayatollah Khamenei receives the Iranian Revolutionary poets in a meeting each year but the meeting was cancelled this year due to restrictions caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

However, a limited number of poets attended a televised program called “meeting the Moon” in which they recited poetry to commemorate their annual meeting with the Leader.

Ayatollah Khamenei wrote a letter to the program expressing regret that he has missed to attend the meeting in person.   

