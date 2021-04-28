Iranian, Pakistani universities sign MoU to boost cooperation

Vice Chancellors of both the universities signed the MoU in a virtual ceremony.

This international memorandum calls for collaboration in research, instruction, and faculty exchange between the LCWU and IKU.

By this MoU, the two universities desire to develop academic cooperation in various fields, and agreed to initiate collaborative activities in academic areas of mutual interest such as exchange of faculty and researchers for purpose of teaching, conducting lectures and research, exchange of expertise, exchange of students, conducting collaborative research projects, jointly organizing symposia, seminars, and conferences as well as sharing of academic information and materials.

LCWU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Bushra Mirza while addressing the ceremony said the memorandum of understanding would lead to exchange of faculty and students and collaboration in joint projects.

The linkage is a significant step taken by LCWU in promoting higher education through international linkages.

She expressed her belief that academic collaboration can make an important contribution to enhancing higher education in countries like Pakistan if it is developed and delivered responsibly and effectively.

