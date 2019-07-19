Iran’s IPIS signs MoU with Pakistan’s CPSD to promote cooperation

President of IPIS Dr Seyed Mohammad Kazem Sajjadpour and Chairman of CPSD Abdullah Dadabhoy signed the MoU at a ceremony held at Chief Minister House in Karachi on Friday.

Chief Minister of Sindh province Syed Murad Ali Shah, senior experts from Pakistan, Iran, Turkey and Consul General of Iran in Karachi Ahmad Muhammadi were also present on the occasion.

According to the MoU, both institutes would expand cooperation in research and publications, holding joint seminars and to facilitate the exchange of scholars and academics.

President of IPIS Dr Seyed Mohammad Kazem Sajjadpour is currently on a visit to Pakistan to participate in an international seminar on 'Changing Regional Dynamics in the wake of US Sanctions on Iran: Opportunity of Cooperation between Pakistan, Iran and Turkey,’ in Karachi.

