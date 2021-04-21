Assyrian official calls for high turnout in upcoming presidential elections

Noting that the enemies are working hard to display disenchantment of the people by not going to the polling stations, he said that the Iranian Government has to pave the way for high turnout of people in the elections.

Simons called on the presidential candidates not to give promises that they will not be able to fulfill.

People expect the winner of the election to have plans for enhancement of the economy and culture and improvement of the status of the young, he said.

Iran’s presidential elections and the 6th round of the city council elections is slated for June 18.

