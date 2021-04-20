Widespread talks, diplomacy precondition for regional inclusive security

The attention of the great powers to this region is more than any other region in the world.

The presence and intervention of foreign powers, especially the US are clearly seen, when looking at the political and military map of the zone. Except for the Islamic Republic of Iran, whose security is based on the people and according to both military doctrine and the constitution it does not allow the military entry of any country, we can see traces of the presence and penetration of foreign powers in most of the countries of the Middle East.

The main question is that to what extent this military presence of a transregional actor in the Middle East has provided and raised security in the region. Is it basically possible for security to be provided in the presence of a foreign power? In this regard, it should be said that security is one of the few goods that cannot be bought and must be produced from within the region. Security is a mental concept, and from this perspective, the presence of an external force increases fear and threat.

Unfortunately, the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf have not yet come to understand that the presence of a foreign force may lead to further insecurity and security divergence in the region. Meanwhile, security requires confidence-building and inclusive dialogue.

The call for peace of the Islamic Republic over the last four decades has been a reflection of the fact that regional security requires regional dialogue, friendship, and mutual respect.

Relying on the same security doctrine of the Islamic Republic, the president of Iran has always emphasized the principle of regional diplomacy, friendship, and peace in his talks and consultations with his regional counterparts.

The experience of the ISIL crisis in Iraq and Syria clearly showed how true and logical the security concerns of Iran are. While born in Iraq, ISIL grew up in Syria and spread its proclaimed caliphate in Iraq and Syria. The fact is that ISIL was a threat to the security of the entire Middle East, and this terrorist group had a bigger perspective for its dominion and territory.

In all, the countries of the region must reach such a philosophical understanding and provide and establish security in the form of comprehensive negotiation and diplomacy, by avoiding the principle and approach of purchasing security from abroad.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish