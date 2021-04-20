Gov't spox rules out any concession in Vienna diplomacy

Addressing the Tuesday press conference, Rabiei said that it is possible for the US to lift all sanctions it imposed in blatant violation of the JCPOA. So that revival of the JCPOA will be available in short period of time, he said.

In contrast with some claims, the US administration can in a short time return to JCPOA commitments, which it has violated, and we can quickly verify it in a short time, and we will return to our obligations quickly.

Government has no other agenda but to lift sanctions and to improve livelihood of the people, he added.

Two working groups have been formed to review measures which are necessary to be taken by parties in line with implementing commitments, he added.

He said that the JCPOA was a lesson not only for the government but for the history of Iran and the international community.

JCPOA has strengthened national confidence and belief in the domestic ability to realize people's rights, he reiterated.

In response to a question regarding US president's concern about Iran 60% uranium enrichment, he said in fact this is Iran that will welcome US administration's decision to negotiate with P4+1 aiming to lift sanctions and to return to JCPOA.

What Iran is doing as a member of the JCPOA is to negotiate in the context of the Joint Commission with the P4 + 1 to ensure that the US is willing to return to the agreement and to lift all sanctions which violate UN Security Council Resolution 2231 is real and verifiable.

Starting 60% uranium enrichment in Natanz Enrichment Center was showcasing Iran's technical capability in reaction to recent sabotage; he said adding that such evil acts cannot stop Iran's scientific progress in peaceful nuclear industry. Iran's measure was based on ArtIcle 36 of the JCPOA and it will be reversible if other parties comply

He hailed the atmosphere of talks in Vienna and hope for revival of the JCPOA cautiously.

