Dec 30, 2024, 5:18 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85705376
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Oman’s FM, Iranian parliament speaker discuss bilateral, regional issues in Tehran  

Dec 30, 2024, 5:18 PM
News ID: 85705376
Oman’s FM, Iranian parliament speaker discuss bilateral, regional issues in Tehran  

Tehran, IRNA – Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi held talks with Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, during his official visit to Tehran on Monday.

Leading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, Al-Busaidi arrived in Tehran earlier in the day for discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional developments.

The visit, made at the invitation of Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, is expected to cover the latest developments in bilateral ties and key regional issues.

During his stay, the Omani foreign minister is also scheduled to meet with other senior Iranian political and economic officials for further dialogue and collaboration.

9341**2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .