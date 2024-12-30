Oman’s FM, Iranian parliament speaker discuss bilateral, regional issues in Tehran  

Leading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, Al-Busaidi arrived in Tehran earlier in the day for discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional developments.

The visit, made at the invitation of Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, is expected to cover the latest developments in bilateral ties and key regional issues.

During his stay, the Omani foreign minister is also scheduled to meet with other senior Iranian political and economic officials for further dialogue and collaboration.

9341**2050