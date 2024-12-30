Iran committed to promoting regional peace: Pezeshkian

The Iranian president made the remarks on Monday in a meeting with Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi in Tehran.

Pezeshkian hailed the longstanding friendly relationship between Iran and Oman and emphasized that further development of bilateral ties is of paramount importance to Iran.

He also said that efforts are underway to expedite the implementation of existing deals and to negotiate new agreements between the two countries.

Pezeshkian reiterated that his government's foreign policy is based on enhancing relations with neighboring and Islamic nations, with Oman holding a distinguished position in this regard.

Furthermore, the president raised concern about the Israeli regime’s warmongering in the region. “It is unacceptable and undesirable for Muslim nations to be in discord while a criminal regime like the Zionist regime exploits this situation to harm them.”

In response, the Omani foreign minister referred to the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and said the Sultan of Oman considers it important to expand relations with the Islamic Republic.

