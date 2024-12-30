Italian journalist arrested for violating laws in Iran: Culture Ministry

In a statement on Monday, the Foreign Media General Directorate of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance affirmed that the policy of the Iranian Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance has consistently welcomed the travel and legitimate activities of journalists from various international media outlets.

The ministry aims to increase the presence of foreign media in the country and protect their legal rights, a policy that is being actively pursued by the 14th government, the statement noted.

It underlined that an Italian citizen, Cecilia Sala, traveled to Iran on a journalist's visa on December 13, 2024, but was arrested on December 19, 2024, on charges of violating the laws of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The statement noted that her case is currently under investigation, adding that her arrest was conducted in accordance with relevant regulations.

The Italian embassy in Tehran has been informed, and during this time, she has been granted consular access and is in contact with her family by phone, it further noted.

