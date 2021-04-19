Iran, second country to produce recombinant flu vaccine

The United States was the only country that used this method for the production of seasonal influenza vaccine, said Amir-Hossein Abdolghaffari, the head of the company.

Abdolghaffari said that there are two methods to produce vaccines for seasonal influenza: egg-based technique and recombinant technique.

The latter was only used by the US and the rest of the world used the former, he said, adding that his country managed to produce the vaccine through the recombinant method.

He said that Iran needed 3-3.5 million doses a year, but new studies show that the number will grow, hoping that the new vaccine will come on the market by the end of summer.

Abdolghaffari added that all the necessary tests have been conducted on the new vaccine and the clinical studies of it started last year and are still in progress.

He went to say that 430 people have received the vaccine and the results have been satisfactory.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish