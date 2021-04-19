Iran has $2.5b trade exchanges with Caspian Sea countries

Noting that the weight of the traded goods has been 6.242 million tons, Ruhollah Latifi said Iran exported 3.125 million tons of goods with the value of $1.856 billion to Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan, among which Azerbaijan ranked first with about 1,003,087 tons ($510,987,242).

Latifi added that Russia, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan ranked second to fourth.

He added that in the same period Iran imported 3,117,266 tons of goods with the value of $1,203,847,104 from these countries, among which Russia ranked first with 2,933,485 tons ($1,070,256,262).

He went on to say that Iran’s trade balance with these countries was over $117 million dollars.

