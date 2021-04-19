Iran welcomes dialog with Saudi Arabia

Speaking in a press conference, Khtabizadeh confirmed the reports that Iran and Saudi Arabia have started talks with the mediation of Iraq, saying that there have been contradictory quotations.

However, he added that Iran has welcomed dialog with Saudi Arabia and sees it in the interest of both nations and regional peace and stability.

On the document of cooperation between Iran and Russia, Khatibzadeh said that there are two documents being finalized in parallel, but the one which is referred to as the cooperation document expired on March, but it has been designed to be extended automatically.

The spokesman said that the ongoing talks in Vienna between Iran and 4+1 were technical ones aimed at removing US sanctions and returning of the US to its commitments under UNSCR 2231.

In order to prevent the talks being erosive, Khatibzadeh said, Iran has offered its demands in text and has asked other participants of the JCPOA to do the same.

“If the US administration decided to distance itself from Trump legacy and act in the framework of its commitments, the talks would move forward easier,” he added.

He stressed that there would be no other deal except for the JCPOA, adding there have been signals form the American side but for Iran, what would be achieved is more important.

The US left the JCPOA in 2018 and resumed all sanctions in total disregard the UN Security council Resolution 2231. Iran has made it clear that if the US wanted to rejoin the deal, it would lift all sanctions against Iran.

9416**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish