FM spox terms Arab League statement as clumsy

Referring to the destructive role of a few countries in the Arab League, he said that these statements are non-professional and irresponsible which come in line with their anti-Iranian statements and seek not to boost cooperation but to sabotage the technical dialogue process in Vienna.

He added the secretaries-general of these bodies should know that Iran is a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and its nuclear activities are all under the supervision of the IAEA’s safeguarding programs, and the development of this program will continue under the legitimate rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran in accordance with national interests and to meet peaceful requirements.

By avoiding valuing ignorance over the realities, these members should focus their concerns on the parties that violate the agreements and Resolution 2231, he highlighted.

He advised the secretaries-general of the League of Arab State to focus their attention on the military and illegal nuclear activities of the Zionist regime instead of aligning with the Zionist regime on constantly accusing the Islamic Republic of Iran.

They should focus their attention on the Zionist regime's illegal military nuclear activities and consider the dangers of hundreds of nuclear warheads and lack of membership in the Non-Proliferation Treaty aka NPT as the greatest threat to peace, stability, and security in the region, he stressed.

1424

Follow us on twitter @irnaenglish

تهران-ایرنا- سخنگوی امور خارجه به اظهارات مداخله جویانه اتحادیه عرب واکن نشان داد و آن را ناشیانه دانست.

به گزارش ایرنا، سعید خطیب زاده سخنگوی وزارت امور خارجه در واکنش به اظهارات مداخله جویانه سازمان‌های موسوم به اتحادیه عرب و یا شورای همکاری خلیج فارس و با یادآوری نقش مخرب معدودی از کشورها تاکید کرد: این اظهارات ناشیانه و غیرمسئولانه در ادامه اظهارات ضدایرانی آنها بیان می شود که هدف از طرح آنها نه درخواست مشارکت بلکه به منظور تخریب روند گفتگوهای فنی در وین است.

خطیب زاده افزود: دبیران کل این نهادها بدانند که ایران عضو آژانس بین المللی انرژی اتمی بوده و کلیه فعالیت های هسته ای جمهوری اسلامی تحت نظارت برنامه های پادمانی این سازمان قرار دارد و بدیهی است توسعه این برنامه منطبق با حقوق مشروع جمهوری اسلامی ایران و براساس منافع ملی و بمنظور تامین نیازهای صلح آمیز ادامه خواهد یافت.

سخنگوی وزارت امور خارجه در ادامه اظهار داشت: بهتر است این مجموعه ها با پرهیز از تجاهل نسبت به واقعیت های موجود، نگرانی خود را معطوف به طرف های ناقض این توافق و قطعنامه ۲۲۳۱ نمایند.

خطیب زاده به دبیران کل این مجموعه ها توصیه کرد به جای همنوایی با رژیم صهیونیستی در اتهام زنی مستمر به جمهوری اسلامی ایران، توجه خود را معطوف فعالیت های هسته ای نظامی و غیرقانونی رژیم صهیونیستی کرده و خطرات صدها کلاهک هسته ای این رژیم و عضویت نداشتن در ان پی تی را بعنوان بزرگترین تهدید صلح و ثبات و امنیت در منطقه مد نظر خود قرار دهند.

3266**

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish