Syria’s constitution must be respected: FM Official

Highlighting the talks with Syrian officials and UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on the importance of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, both sides confirmed it should continue.

Khaji and Russia's Mikhail Bogdanov stated that holding Syria’s presidential election is a constitutional task based on the current constitution of the country and this constitution must be respected.

They exchanged views also on the latest developments in Yemen, the necessity of forming national talks with the help of the United Nations and the support of other international players.

9416**

