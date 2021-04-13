Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 13

** IRAN DAILY

-- Russian FM: Boosting ties with Tehran priority for Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in an exclusive interview with IRNA, said the development of ties with Iran is “one of Russia’s foreign policy priorities”.

Lavrov made the remarks ahead of a visit to Tehran on Monday.

The top Russian diplomat also insisted that there would be “no reasonable alternative” to the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, known as the JCPOA.

-- Iran, Iraq to sign roadmap for five-year economic cooperation

Iran’s Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare Mohammad Shariatmadari said Tehran and Baghdad will sign a roadmap for five-year economic cooperation.

“The signing of the economic document was raised during the meeting with Iraq’s labor minister and was welcomed by him, and we hope to reach an agreement in the fields of customs investment, border markets and similar issues,” Shariatmadari said after the meeting in Baghdad on Sunday evening.

-- Lar National Park, a beautiful plain near Tehran Iranica Desk

Lar National Park, also known as Dasht-e Lar or Lar Plain, is one of the most beautiful plains of Iran, located 70km east of Tehran on the foothills of the Alborz Mountain.

Lar Plain is actually the largest valley of Iran. With its beautiful lake, abundant springs and proximity to Damavand Summit, it is one of favorites of many nature lovers.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- 3,000 Experts Blast West’s Blocking of Iran Media

Some 3,000 Iranian legal experts have issued a statement vehemently condemning the blatant violation of the right to free speech and free flow of information by Western social media platforms through blocking international social media accounts of Iran’s national broadcaster.

The statement was issued on Monday in the wake of Google targeting for the seventh time Iran’s 24-hour English-language Press TV news network last month and blocking the network’s access to its official YouTube account without any prior notice.

-- Time for Iran to Shatter the Glass Houses

"Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones”, says an old English proverb, as a warning to arrogantly ignorant idiots whose provocations bring swift self-destruction.

Iran now is fully entitled to wreak vengeance on the fools who committed the unpardonable act of terrorism at its nuclear power plant on Sunday no sooner had the Islamic Republic marked the 15th anniversary of the National Nuclear Technology Day with an exhibition of 133 new innovations in this vital field.

-- Iran Win Three More Medals in Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament

Iranian freestyle wrestlers have claimed three medals at the Asian Olympic qualifying tournament in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Amir Mohammad Yazdani, Yones Emami and Mohammad Hossein Mohammadin, who had already secured three Olympics spots for Iran, won one silver and two gold medals.

Yazdani lost to Ernazar Akmataliev from Kyrgyzstan in the 65kg final weight.

***TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran to replace damaged centrifuges at Natanz with more advanced ones

Iran has vowed to replace damaged centrifuges at Natanz nuclear enrichment plant with advanced ones after the plant suffered a problem involving its electrical distribution grid.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, said on Monday that the incident caused damages to the plant’s centrifuges, which he identified to be of IR1 type.

-- Gas supply noticeably successful during winter

Despite the unprecedented increase in natural gas consumption in the country, the gas industry was able to register a record high in terms of gas supplying during the peak consumption period in winter.

National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) and all its subsidiaries were seriously working in a few months before the winter to ensure the sustained supply of gas during the cold season.

-- Iranian Tour Operators Association pursues tourist visas resumption

Iranian Tour Operators Association is formulating a proposal for the resumption of tourist visas after months of suspension amid strict government measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Iranian visas are being granted to medical tourists… and we have requested the Foreign Ministry to issue the same permits for the applicants of other tourism arenas,” ISNA quoted Ebrahim Pourfaraj who presides the association, as saying on Monday.

