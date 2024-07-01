Condition of Palestinian prisoners indicative of Israel’s criminal behavior: Hamas

The statement was issued on Monday following the freedom of the director of al-Shifa Hospital Dr. Muhammad Abu Salmiya who has said that Palestinian detainees are tortured “day and night”.

The statement said that the US is also responsible for these crimes and violations of the international law.

It stressed that the crimes, which are being perpetrated in line with the plans by the “Zionist fascist regime” for targeting and annihilating the Palestinian people, are fully supported by the US government.

It called for immediate measures of the international community and the United Nations to put an end to this massacre and provide support for the Palestinian detainees and those trapped in the areas of conflict.

The statement urged the International Committee of the Red Cross to step in and determine the fate of thousands of Palestinians who have been kidnapped from the Gaza Strip and are being kept in inhuman situation.

9341**2050