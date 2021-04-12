Iran urges EU to condemn attack against Natanz Nuclear Complex

Iran's Representative Office at EU wrote in its twitter account that "The international community should not easily pass by the Natanz incidence.

The EU is requested to strongly condemn this pre-meditated terrorist attack against the Iranian peaceful nuclear facilities that are under the supervision of the international community,” added the Iranian Representative Office.

On Sunday April 11, 2021, a part of the electricity network of Martyr Mostafa Ahmadi-Rowshan Nuclear Enrichment Facilities was subjected to a terrorist attack, which was soon announced by Israeli media that their regime was involved in it.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman focusing on the terrorist attack in Natanz reiterated: Israel had many times said, and it is heard today from various media broadcasts that confirm that the Zionist regime of Israel is behind this move.

“We are glad that the incidence had no human casualties, and nor caused any environmental hazard, but it could potentially lead to a human catastrophe, creating which is among the specialties of the wayward Israeli regime,” he added.

Khatibzadeh said that the unfortunate even does not decreased Iran’s nuclear capabilities, reiterating: The entire centrifuges which were deleted from the production line were of the IR1 type, but they are being replaced with most advanced centrifuges, and Iran will not fall prey to this deceitful scenario.

“Of course Israel tried to take revenge of the Iranian nation for their sagacious patience and behavior, but the Iranians will also in appropriate time take revenge of Israel for such naïve acts,” he concluded.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish