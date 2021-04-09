‘US must lift sanctions to make up for breaching JCPOA’

Seyyed Hossein Mousavian told the American Democracy Television on Friday that the existing problem of negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) comes from the issue that the US killed the trust, which led to the signing of the deal following 12 years of talks between the world powers and Iran.

The Iranian side accepted the most obligations of the history of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, but the Americans replied their goodwill with the worst sanctions ever; thus, Tehran is completely skeptical of Washington’s future promises, he noted.

The US and Iran are at different sides of complying with the JCPOA, he said, adding that Tehran is still a member state of the deal, but Washington withdrew from it in May 2018. Iran is still implementing at least 50 percent of the accord, but the US has a record of complying with it at a zero level; so, the Americans should first take serious steps to revive the JCPOA and then, try to return trust to other signatories, he urged.

The Iranians are not ready to negotiate with the American authorities, because they have experienced direct talks at foreign ministers level and reached an agreement, which was destroyed by the Trump administration, Mousavian argued.

According to the international agreement, the US should lift all sanctions; then, Iran will return to full implementation of the deal, he said, noting that even during the Obama administration, the Americans could not hold up their end of bargain because of primary and secondary sanctions.

He went on to say that the most countries in the world are supporting the revival of the JCPOA, which a few states and regimes such as Israel attempt to get in the way of returning of the US to the deal.

Israel is the only regime in the region that has atomic bombs; so, it does not want to see Iran with the technology of enriching uranium and producing heavy water for peaceful purposes, which could change deterrence balance, the former negotiator said.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish