Iran, Tajikistan planning to establish joint defensive committee

He made the remarks while speaking to reporters after a meeting with visiting Defense Minister of Tajikistan Colonel General Sherali Mirzo.

General Baqeri said that the joint committee will draw the future of military and defensive cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

He said that the visit to Tehran by the Tajik defense minister laid the foundations for the expansion of military cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan.

Baqeri believed that cooperation between the armed forces of Iran and Tajikistan will definitely help boost regional security and stability.

After a meeting with General Baqeri, the Tajik defense minister met with his Iranian counterpart for a second time during his stay in Tehran.

Speaking to reporters during a joint press conference after the meeting, the Iranian minister of defense said that there are many different grounds for cooperation between the two countries in the areas of security and defense.

Brigadier-General Amir Hatami said that both Iran and Tajikistan are subject to terrorist threats as well as other regional countries which have their roots in extra-regional interventions.

Tajikistan’s defense minister said for his part that Ashgabat believes that fight against terrorism in the region relies on the expansion of cooperation among regional countries.

