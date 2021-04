Azizollah Farzipour told IRNA that Kish Island volunteered to host the competitions after China took back its proposal for hosting the event.

Farzipour said that if it is finalized and the necessary agreements are signed, Kish will host the event with the participation of 23 countries in late spring.

He added that it is likely that the island will host the qualifications of the Olympics with eight countries.



