Iran to host Asian Handball Championship

The Islamic Republic of Iran Handball Federation (IRIHF) sent a letter to AHF and announced its readiness to host the 20th Asian Men's Handball Championship officially.

Following contacts and follow-ups by Iran's federation officials with Asian officials, today (Tuesday) the AHF sent a letter formally introducing Iran as the host of the 20th Asian Men's Handball Championship and the 2023 Swedish-Poland World Championship qualifiers.

According to the announced schedule, the competition will be held in January 2022.

