Iran to host Asian Handball Championship

Tehran, April 6, IRNA - With the announcement of the Asian Handball Federation (AHF) on Tuesday, Iran will be hosting Asian Men’s Handball tournament in January 2022.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Handball Federation (IRIHF) sent a letter to AHF and announced its readiness to host the 20th Asian Men's Handball Championship officially.

Following contacts and follow-ups by Iran's federation officials with Asian officials, today (Tuesday) the AHF sent a letter formally introducing Iran as the host of the 20th Asian Men's Handball Championship and the 2023 Swedish-Poland World Championship qualifiers.

According to the announced schedule, the competition will be held in January 2022.

