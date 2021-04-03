Police chief vows safe elections in Iran

Speaking to reporters, Ashtari said that the police are responsible for safeguarding the elections process.

Iran's 13th presidential election is slated for June 18.

Registration for presidential election will take five days, but seven days are set for the Municipal Councils and by-election of the parliament and Assembly of Experts.

According o Election Office, candidates for sixth round of municipal council election for the cities and villages, first mid-term for 11th round of parliamentary by-election and second mid-term for fifth round of Assembly of Experts can register on March 10 (for cities), April 5 (for villages), March 28 and April 2 respectively.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish