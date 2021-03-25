Mar 25, 2021, 11:58 AM
Journalist ID: 2379
News Code: 84274148
0 Persons

Tags

President inaugurates national projects in trade, economic zones

President inaugurates national projects in trade, economic zones

Tehran, March 25, IRNA – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated 39 national projects with 5,800 billion tomans investment in trade and economic zones of three provinces on Thursday.

The projects were in Hormuzgan and East Azarbaijan Provinces in southern and northwestern Iran and Qom Province, 140 km of Tehran.

The projects were inaugurated though a video conference based in Tehran.

Over the past months, the government has inaugurated a series of projects across the country in line with following the guidelines of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on "Surge in Production" for the past Iranian year (ended on March 19, 2021).

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 8 =