President inaugurates major power, water, sports projects across Iran

The inauguration ceremony was held through video conference in light of precautionary measures to contain corona pandemic.

The projects were in Ardebil, Lorestan, Fars and Golestan provinces in northwest, west, south and north of the country respectively.

The inaugurations coincided with Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn).

February 1, 1979, which fell on January 31 this year, was the first day of Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn).

The ten days are annually celebrated across the country to mark the return of the late Imam Khomeini, the Founder of the Islamic Republic, to Iran from exile.

