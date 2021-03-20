Int’l Nowruz Day commemorated in Geneva

The ceremony was hosted by the Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the cooperation of 11 other states celebrating the occasion including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan as well as Pakistan.

Focusing on the theme of the "Spirit and Tradition of Nowruz," most speakers of the event urged global solidarity to achieve a peaceful world, along with friendship and justice.

Earlier, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a message on the occasion of the International Day of Nowruz (21 March 2021), saying this year, the Nowruz spirit is more vital than ever.

Nowruz is the Iranian New Year, also known as the Persian New Year, which begins on the spring equinox (March 20), marking the first day of Farvardin, the first month of the Iranian solar calendar.

Nowruz plays a significant role in strengthening the ties among peoples based on mutual respect and the ideals of peace and good neighborliness. Its traditions and rituals reflect the cultural and ancient customs of the civilizations of the East and West, which influenced those civilizations through the interchange of human values.

