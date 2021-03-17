Iran's non-oil exports exceed $65 billion

In a meeting with exporters in Qazvin province, Hamid Zadboum said that Iran's foreign trade stood at 41.3 billion dollars last Iranian year (March 2019-March 2020), predicting that it would reach 70 billion dollars in the current year once figures are concluded.

He said that the country needs to increase non-oil exports to avert adverse impacts of the US sanctions due to the non-stop endeavor by exporters.

Zadbout hoped that Iran would see a surge in non-oil exports next year.

