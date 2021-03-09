Iran’s foreign trade hits $65.5b

In a ceremony to award best Iranian exporters, Zadboum said that Iran’s exports amounted to 41.3 billion dollars in the Persian year 1398 (March 2019-March 2020).

Iran’s foreign trade reached 65.5 billion dollars his year (March 2020-March 2021), despite US sanctions and the problems resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Deputy Industry Minister.

He went on to explain that the number consisted of 31.2 billion dollars of exports and 34.3 billion dollars in imported goods, which shows 19 percent decrease in exports and 15 percent drop in imports, partially because of the limitations caused by the pandemic.

Iran’s exports in agricultural goods have seen a considerable growth of 52.5 percent in terms of weight in the last 11 months compared to the correspondent period last year, as said by Zadboum.

The Deputy Minister referred to the unilateral sanctions imposed by the US and underlined that Iranian exporters had been running their business in an unequal condition, since the country is in economic war waged by Washington.

The United States withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known as the JCPOA or simply Iran Deal, that was signed in 2015 to lift sanctions against Iran in return of limitations on its nuclear program.

However, the US under Donald Trump resumed all sanctions lifted by the JCPOA, despite Iran’s full compliance with the deal, a fact that was confirmed by the IAEA and other parties to the deal.

