Iran, Spain discuss expansion of library cooperation

Mohammad Mehdi Ahmadi and Ana Santos Arambuoro met on Thursday.

Ahmadi made two suggestions in the meeting. First, he demanded that Iranian researched be granted access to the books regarding Iranian studies and Islamic studies in the Spanish libraries and in exchange Iran will grant Spanish researchers access to the books regarding Spain in and the Spanish speaking world. Second, he suggested the same kind of mutual access to historical documents.

The director of the National Library of Spain, Aramburo, said that Iran and Spain do not have a common history but are culturally related.

She said that a large part of the archive of the National Library of Spain has been digitalized, to which Iranian researchers can be given access.

At the suggestion of the Iranian party, it was decided in the meeting that joint cultural programs and specialized meetings with the head of the National Library of Iran be held in the future.The National Library of Spain was established in 1712 in Madrid and now it has 44 million documents, 15 million books, 4.5 million graphic works, 600 thousand audio files, 510 thousand music pieces, 500 thousand micro documents, 500 thousand maps, and 30 thousand manuscripts.

