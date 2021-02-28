Iran reacts to recent stances of US, E3

Khatibzadeh said that given the recent stances and measures taken by the US and three European countries, Iran does not consider the time appropriate for an informal meeting proposed by the European Coordinator of the JCPOA.

He went on to stress that no changes are visible in the US stances and behavior while President Biden administration is still following the same failed maximum pressure policy of the former president Donald Trump and has not even announced his commitment to carrying out its entire duties under the JCPOA and Resolution 2231.

The implementation of the commitments of all parties to the JCPOA is not a matter of negotiations and all negotiations were conducted five years ago, he underscored.

He reiterated that the path ahead is very clear and said the US must end its illegal and unilateral sanctions and return to its JCPOA commitments, adding that this requires neither negotiation nor resolution in the Governing Council!

Iran will respond with action and react to hostile actions and behavior in the same way as it returns to its JCPOA obligations in accordance with the lifting of sanctions, he noted.

He went on to say that Tehran will continue its close bilateral and multilateral consultations with the current JCPOA member states, as well as Josep Borrell as coordinator of the JCPOA.

