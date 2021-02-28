Exports to Iraq via Mehran cross-border customs office exceed $ 464m

Director-general of Ilam Customs Administration, Rouhollah Gholami, said in an interview to IRNA on Sunday that construction materials, steel products, glass, and tiles were the main products exported via Mehran during the 11-month period.

He noted that border trade with Iraq through the Mehran cross-border customs office is on track with all coronavirus-related health protocols in place.

According to Gholami, some 250 trucks carrying Iran's export goods cross the Mehran border to Iraq every day.

Iran’s exports to Iraq via Mehran checkpoint stood at $1.18 billion during the last fiscal year (March 2019-20).

Mehran border terminal, 85 km southwest of Ilam, reopened in 2003 after the downfall of Saddam's regime.

