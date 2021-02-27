South Korea to pay Iran’s frozen funds based on requested items

Tehran has announced to Seoul a list of necessary items, including medicines and raw materials, as well as equipment for factories, he pointed out.

According to the Central Bank of Iran, the total debt of South Korea to Iran is $7 billion, he said, adding that there are no other documents indicating that the amount is higher.

Without having to hold negotiations with the US, the country can utilize the barter mechanism for non-sanctioned goods, including food and pharmaceuticals.

Iranian Health Ministry has announced a list of medicines, including vaccines for COVID-19, to South Korea, he said, adding that the list can be used by the country to pay its debt.

South Korea froze seven billion dollars of Iranian assets with the Seoul banks following the US reimposed sanctions on Iran since 2018 after former president Donald Trump withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

South Korean Foreign Ministry announced that it has reached an agreement with Washington to release part of the funds.

Officials from South Korean foreign ministry and Central Bank of Iran announced an agreement on the amount of money and its transfer mechanism after the US Treasury's approval.

Upon agreement, the release starts with $1b according to CBI Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati, part of which would be paid to the United Nations to settle $16 million of arrears of Iran's membership fee.

Moreover, Iran and South Korea have agreed on transfer of even more funds through the channel provided by the Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA), established in February 2020 after an okay from Trump administration.

