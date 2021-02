As it looks, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the Group 5+1 have been a tool for negotiation not a goal for that, said Hesamoddin Ashena in a Twitter message.

The main issue of Iran has always been obliging the US and the others to the UNSCR 2231 and removing the sanctions, and not US request to return to the finished JCPOA negotiations.

