Iranian, Austrian music bands inaugurate 36th Fajr Music Fest

Tehran, Feb 17, IRNA – Five music bands from different parts of Iran and Austria played music here to officially inaugurate the 36th Fajr Music Festival in the Iranian capital on Monday evening.

The festival is being held virtually due to the pandemic.

The 36th Fajr music Festival will last for six days.

The festival selected 61 groups out of 100, which were to attend the fest, but ten music bands could finally get permission to perform.

Vila Madalena from Austria and ISTAM music group from Iran were among those performed at the opening ceremony of the festival.

Fajr music Festival, the most prominent in Iran, is held annually with participation of different musicians from different parts of Iran and different parts of the world as well.

The festival was founded in 1986.

