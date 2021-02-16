Iran urges Europe, US to grasp chance to save JCPOA

The country that rose from the table, took the nuclear deal up in view of everyone, and withdrew from it is hesitating to rejoin the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), said Ali Rabiei.

Urging the US and Europe to return to their JCPOA commitments, Rabiei said that Iran will take measures according to the framework designated by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Answering a question about Majlis' law of strategic measure for sanctions removal, he said that according to Article 6 of the law, inasmuch as the sanctions have not been removed by today, the Government and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) have to stop the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol, which will lessen the monitoring and investigations beyond IAEA safeguards agreements, adding that this does not take long; when the time comes, the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol will cease quickly.

Iran is a member of the safeguards and hence, the investigations that are not based on the Additional Protocol will go on, he said, adding that so, this move does not mean that Iran stops cooperating with the IAEA.

It is quite clear this is not what Iran wants and is just because of the US hesitation in removing all the sanctions and their lack of commitment to the UNSCR 2231, Rabiei said, adding that Iran still considers the JCPOA valid and the best possible agreement.

Iran is ready to go back to its commitments provided that the US returns to the accord and all the illegal sanctions are removed, he said.

