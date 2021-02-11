COVID-19 kills 65 more people in Iran, official says

Sima Sadat Lari said that with the 65 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 58,751.

She went on to say that 7,474 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 552 of whom have been hospitalized.

Sadat Lari noted that 1,278,857 patients out of a total of 1,496,455 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,735 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 9,885,913 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

