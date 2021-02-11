Feb 11, 2021, 3:14 PM
COVID-19 kills 65 more people in Iran, official says

Tehran, Feb 11, IRNA – Some 65 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 58,751, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Thursday.

She went on to say that 7,474 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 552 of whom have been hospitalized.

Sadat Lari noted that 1,278,857 patients out of a total of 1,496,455 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,735 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 9,885,913 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

