Iranian ambassador congratulates Chinese people on New Year

In his message, the Iranian ambassador wished success and prosperity for the people of China.

He expressed hope that the Chinese people will make wide-scale achievements in the New Year in light of great efforts.

The Iranian ambassador wrote in a tweet earlier that the victory anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution coincides with the Chinese New Year and the anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

He said that good news is on the way in relations between the two countries.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish