"Iran Today" webinar to be held in Japan

Cultural counselor officie of Iran's embassy in Japan is active in using social space to hold professional virtual meetings on the Islamic Republic and the mutual relations between the two friendly countries.

Iran’s Ambassador to Japan Morteza Rahmani Movahed, Cultural Counselor of the Iranian embassy in Japan Hossein Divsalar, Japanese scholar of Islamic studies Ebrahim Savada as well as a number of Japanese figures interested in Iran will present their speeches on their trips to the Islamic country.

The webinar will be held at 17 Tokyo time and 13:30 Tehran time on February 13, 2021.

Enthusiasts who want to take part in the event can go to this address: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 834559495 or they can use Zoom application using the code number: 836-455-9495.

Those who are interested in the webinar can take a look at the information of the event in Japanese language in this address: https://bit.ly/3aBoMAU.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish