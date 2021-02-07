Iran invests $500m in 4th petrochemical plant in Kermanshah

On the sixth day of Ten-Day Fajr celebrations, First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri and Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh went to Eslamabad-e Gharb country in Kermanshah province and broke ground on the fourth petrochemical plant which would put the province in the third place in the country, according to IRNA reporter.

The plant consists of four complexes and will be built in three executive steps, absorbing over 500 million dollars in budget.

Assistant Oil Minister and CEO of Iran’s National Petrochemical Company Behzad Mohammadi said that the plan called GTPP would cost 545 million dollars and was aimed at carrying out the value chain plan of Polypropylene production from natural gas.

Employing technical knowledge from Petrochemical Research and Technology Company, the plan will be built on a 54-acre ground in the Zagros Special economic zone and make 4,500 jobs during construction phase, according to Mohammadi.

He also added that the plant, once completed, would be fed by 2,100,000 Nm3 of natural gas, the major part of which will be supplied through the sixth cross-country gas pipeline and the rest through Ilam refinery station.

The plant will produce 960,000 tons of petrochemical products annually in three phases: 660,000 tons of Methanol from natural gas, 120,000 tons of Propylene from Methanol, and eventually 120,000 tons of Polypropylene, as said by Mohammadi.

Iran has planned to increase its 950,000-ton Propylene production to around 4.5 million tons annual production through several plants under construction, including PDH in Salman Farsi, GTPP in Eslamabad-e Gharb, MTP in Deir Port, GTP in Amirabad Port, GTPP in Anzali Port, three MTP plants in Asaluyeh Propylene Park and PDH Pars also in Asaluyeh.

The investment by the Iranian government in Kermanshah province in recent years has had a tangible effect on decreasing unemployment rate, halving it in 3 years.

9416**1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish