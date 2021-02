Zanganeh pointed out that Kermanshah will be one of the most important provinces in the industry following Bushehr and Khouzestan.

The province will achieve the goal when the 4th Petrochemical project kicks off in Eslamabad-e-Gharb city.

The project will turn into a golden opportunity for the Province, he said, adding that the local people will witness the prosperity if the active practitioner in the industry collaborate collectively.

