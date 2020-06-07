Iran petrochemicals output capacity increases

Rasoul Ashrafzadeh made the announcement at a press conference.

Financial resources have been provided, Ashrafzadeh said adding that the projects will bring job opportunities and be implemented in less-developed areas.

As the official stated, the four projects will be implemented in Sonqor in western province of Kermanshah, Mahshahr in southwestern province of Khuzestan, Lordegan in southwestern province of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari and Orumiyeh in northwestern province of West Azarbaijan.

Also, those projects will not only lead to development of complementary industries, but also prevent from imports of chemical and petrochemical products, he concluded.

According to a report released in late May on Iran's petrochemical activities, 55 petrochemical companies active in Iran produced 31 million tons of products in the past Iranian year ended on March 20.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish