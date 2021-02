US still violating UNSCR 2231 with illegal sanctions on Iran: Envoy

"New US admin purports to support multilateralism, yet is 'disappointed' by @CIJ_ICJ rejection of its objection to case on US sanctions (on basis it is outside Court's jurisdiction)," Takht Ravanchi tweeted.

"US also 𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙡𝙡 violating UNSCR 2231 with illegal sanctions on Iran," he added.

"Not a good fresh start," the Iranian diplomat further said.

On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry elaborated on International Court of Justice's (ICJ) judgment about the US preliminary objection to violations of the 1955 Treaty of Amity with Iran.

The Iranian foreign ministry said that at its Judgment on February 3, the ICJ rejected the US objection concerning "Alleged Violations of the 1955 Treaty of Amity, Economic Relations, and Consular Rights (Islamic Republic of Iran v. United States of America)".

Iran has already filed a suit in the ICJ against the US re-imposition of unilateral sanctions as Washington withdrew unilaterally on May 8, 2018, from the Iran Deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and imposed the sanctions on Iran in November the same year.

"The Court: Rejects the preliminary objection to its jurisdiction raised by the United States of America according to which the subject-matter of the dispute does not relate to the interpretation or application of the Treaty of Amity, Economic Relations, and Consular Rights of 1955."

The ICJ full press release about its Judgment is available at https://www.icj-cij.org/en/case/175.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian embassy in The Hague in a Twitter message said: "Today, the ICJ strongly rejected the U.S. preliminary objections and reaffirmed its jurisdiction to hear the case brought by Iran against the U.S. on violations of the 1955 Treaty."

"Previously in this case, the ICJ rendered an Order obligating the U.S. to remove any impediment arising from the measures announced on 8 May 2018 to the free exportation to the territory of Iran of medicines and medical devices; foodstuffs and agricultural commodities, etc.," Iran diplomatic mission added.

Also late on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message described ICJ ruling on Iran as a legal victory, saying it is high time for the US to comply with international obligations.

"The @CIJ_ICJ just dismissed all US preliminary objections in the case brought by Iran over unlawful US sanctions," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"Another legal victory for Iran following 3 Oct. '18 Order. Iran has always fully respected int'l law," he added.

"High time for the US to live up to 𝙞𝙩𝙨 int'l obligations," he reiterated.

In relevant remarks on Wednesday, Spokesman of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the International Court of Justice had issued a decision in the case of violations of the 1955 Treaty of Amity in The Hague, saying that the Court rejected preliminary US objections and considered itself competent to investigate the lawsuit against the US government and thus the case would enter into substantive proceedings.

The International Court of Justice issued its verdict in the case of violations of the 1955 Treaty of Amity on Feb 3, 2021, Khatibzadeh said.

He stated that based on the evidence and legal defenses presented to the Court by the Legal Team of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the participation of the Center for International Legal Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other lawyers and advisors, the Court rejected preliminary US objections and considered itself competent to investigate the lawsuit filed against the US government and thus the case would enter into substantive proceedings.

The second legal success was achieved in the proceedings of this case, which relates to the re-imposition and escalation of inhumane US sanctions against Iranians since May 8, 2018, with the issuance of this decision, he noted.

He further noted that the Court issued an interim order in favor of Iran requiring the United States to remove any obstacles arising from sanctions imposed on Iran in the field of medicine and medical items, food and agricultural products, parts and services related to civil aviation safety previously on October 3, 2018, but the US has so far refused to comply with the Court's order in line with the policy of maximum pressure and economic terrorism against the Iranian government and nation.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has informed the Court of the issue of pursuing the implementation of the interim order and its violations by the United States, now, with a court decision issued, there is an opportunity for the Court to review the US failure to enforce the interim order during the substantive proceedings, he reiterated.

He went on to say that although the verdict issued today relates to a competent phase, it shows the legitimacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran's demands at this stage of the proceedings, and with this success, the case will enter the final proceedings of the case.

The use of international legal mechanisms is part of the approach of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the application of the rights of the noble nation of Iran in the international arena, which has always been on the agenda of the ministry, he stressed.

