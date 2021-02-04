Iran, Italy review parliamentary ties in Rome

The talks were held between Iran's Ambassador to Rome Hamid Bayat and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the Italian Chamber of Deputies Piero Fassino, according to an IRNA Thursday report.

The two sides also reviewed international and regional issues.

Bayat said Iran and Italy enjoy long-lasting relations and the two will mark 160th anniversary of their diplomatic ties this year.

The event is an ample opportunity for fostering bilateral relations, the ambassador said.

Fassino, for his part, described Rome-Tehran cooperation as good in different areas, including culture and archeology.

He also called Iran as a regional power.

Turning to the issue of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) from which the former US president Donald Trump withdrew unilaterally, Fassino said Trump did make a mistake.

Expressing his country's support for the JCPOA between Iran and the six world powers, the Italian official hoped that the deal would be put on the path of full implementation during the new US President Joe Biden's tenure.

Biden took office on January 20 as the 46th American president.

During his election campaign before the November 3, 2020, election in the United States, Biden had expressed his willingness to return to the JCPOA.

