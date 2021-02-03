Iran, Iraq FMs hold first round of talks in Tehran

The Iraqi foreign minister arrived in the Iranian capital earlier today for discussions over issues of mutual interest.

In addition to the meeting with Zarif, Hussein is also scheduled to meet with some other top-ranking Iranian officials.

The visit to Tehran by the Iraqi foreign minister is taking place a day after the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, wound up her two-day visit to Tehran.

Hussein visited Tehran last September when he said carried a message of Iraqi prime minister to President Rouhani.

