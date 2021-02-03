Feb 3, 2021, 10:33 AM
Journalist ID: 1844
News Code: 84209457
0 Persons

Tags

Iraqi FM in Tehran to confer with Iranian officials

Iraqi FM in Tehran to confer with Iranian officials

Tehran, Feb 3, IRNA – Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein arrived in Tehran on Wednesday to hold talks with Iranian officials.

Fuad Hussein is to discuss issues of mutual interests in Iran.

He is to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Iraqi foreign minister’s trip is being made a day after Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert visit to Tehran.

In her two-day stay in Tehran, the UN representative had a meeting with Ali-Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei where Velayati stressed the need to prevent the interference of foreign countries in Iraqi domestic affairs.

The upcoming elections will be of special significance for the Iraqi nation, Velayati said, noting that the neighboring country will definitely have a bright future.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 1 =