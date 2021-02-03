Iraqi FM in Tehran to confer with Iranian officials

Fuad Hussein is to discuss issues of mutual interests in Iran.

He is to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Iraqi foreign minister’s trip is being made a day after Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert visit to Tehran.

In her two-day stay in Tehran, the UN representative had a meeting with Ali-Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei where Velayati stressed the need to prevent the interference of foreign countries in Iraqi domestic affairs.

The upcoming elections will be of special significance for the Iraqi nation, Velayati said, noting that the neighboring country will definitely have a bright future.

