Iran to import 1st shipment of COVID-19 vaccine in 2 days

Iran’s Mahan Air has been tasked with transporting the first shipment of the vaccine into Iran, he said.
The coronavirus vaccines are scheduled to arrive in Iran on three flights, he further noted.
7129**2050
Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish
Tehran, Feb 2, IRNA – The first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in the country from Russia on February 4, 2021, Civil aviation authority spokesman Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh said on Tuesday.
Iran’s Mahan Air has been tasked with transporting the first shipment of the vaccine into Iran, he said.
The coronavirus vaccines are scheduled to arrive in Iran on three flights, he further noted.
7129**2050
Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish
Your Comment