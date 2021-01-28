Jan 28, 2021, 6:40 PM
Iran may change cooperation level with IAEA: Envoy

London, Jan 28, IRNA - Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi warned about a possible change in the level of cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Gharibabadi's remarks came in response to the conditions set by the new US administration for returning to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In a tweet on Thursday, he wrote, "Cooperation and good-will are two-way streets NOT a one-way boulevard. The new law of the parliament has given also another chance to maintain the extremely unprecedented and impressive cooperation with the IAEA by removing the sanctions."

In another tweet, he continued, "Let's hope to see the opportunities won't be missed and the extra-ordinary cooperation is not back to ordinary."

