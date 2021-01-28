Iran FM in Tbilisi contacts Georgian FM on phone to review regional issues

In Tbilisi, Zarif conferred with Georgian President Ms. Salome Zourabichvili, but, Foreign Minister Zalkaliani could not attend the meeting because of his positive corona test.

The visit to Georgia takes place on the fourth leg of his regional tour which will then take him to Turkey.

In his regional tour, Zarif has already visited Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia.

Zarif has said that his regional tour aims to help de-escalate regional tensions and increase cooperation with neighboring countries.

