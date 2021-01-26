Iran, Armenia expanding mutual technological ties

Sattari held talks with Kerobyan in a meeting on Tuesday to provide conditions for the development of technological relations between the two countries.

The two sides reviewed the conditions for the development of interactions and exchanges.

Sattari noted that the implementation of joint technological projects between Iran and Armenia is essential because not only it will help develop the communications of the two sides, but it will also lead to the strengthening of mutual cooperation.

During the joint meeting, Kerobyan said that Armenia completely agrees to implement a joint project between Iran and Armenia in the field of Technology Park.

