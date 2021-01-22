US hinders transfer of Iran fee debt to UN: FM Zarif

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, FM Zarif said on Friday that Iran wanted to pay 16 million dollars for voting rights and fee debt to the UN, but the US hampered the transfer of money to the UN account because of its unilateral sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

The government of President Hassan Rouhani allotted the amount of money from Iran’s credit at South Korean banks, the top diplomat noted.

Answering a question about Iran’s frozen money in South Korea, he said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has no responsibility in this regard and it is accountable to facilitate transactions between the Central Bank of Iran and foreign organizations.

He further noted that Iran should implement the resistance economy program in a bid to develop the economic situation of the Islamic country.

